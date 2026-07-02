Tyus Jones Returns to Nuggets on One-Year Deal
Tyus Jones agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Jones joined Denver on the buyout market last season after a reduced role elsewhere and finished the year averaging 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. The 30-year-old gives the Nuggets a steady reserve ball-handler behind Jamal Murray and another low-mistake passer for second-unit groups that can still run through Nikola Jokić. Jones' assist-to-turnover profile is useful in real basketball, but his fantasy value will likely stay thin unless Denver gives him a larger bench role or Murray misses time.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania