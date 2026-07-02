Raptors Extend Head Coach Darko Rajakovic on Multi-Year Deal
Scottie Barnes, who has publicly credited him for his growth, along with wing RJ Barrett. Keeping that system intact means predictable roles heading into drafts. The bigger swing is the star Toronto just added: the reacquired Kawhi Leonard, whose touches and shot volume figure to trim the usage behind Barnes's and Barrett's counting stats. Job security for Rajakovic is a plus, but managers should temper their expectations on the young core's ceiling now that Leonard is back in the fold.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto