Kyle Lowry to Retire as a Raptor on One-Day Contract
Kyle Lowry is retiring as a Toronto Raptor, signing a ceremonial one-day contract to end his career with the franchise he defined, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports. Toronto has scheduled a July 7 press conference, fittingly the number Lowry wore, and a jersey retirement is expected later this season, which would make his No. 7 just the second number the Raptors have raised, alongside Vince Carter's No. 15. The six-time All-Star spent nine seasons in Toronto, averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while leading the 2019 championship run and finishing as the franchise's all-time leader in assists, steals, and three-pointers. He closes a 20-year career, one of just 12 players to reach that mark, and drew more charges than anyone in NBA history. There's no fantasy angle to chase here: Lowry played only 14 games last season as a locker-room mentor in Philadelphia, most notably for Tyrese Maxey. This one is pure legacy, and the timing is poetic, with 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard being reacquired by Toronto the same week.
Source: Michael Grange
Source: Michael Grange