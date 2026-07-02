MLB Hits Cade Cavalli With Seven-Game Suspension
Cade Cavalli for seven games for his actions initiating and during the benches-clearing incident in Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. Cavalli struck out Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras, which sparked tensions between both teams. It's unclear if Cavalli will appeal his suspension, but if he doesn't, he won't be eligible to return until right before the All-Star break on July 11, which means he would miss his next scheduled start this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his start against Boston on Sunday, Cavalli had his best game of the year, allowing an unearned run on just one hit while walking none and striking out a season-high 13 batters in seven innings for his fifth win of the 2026 season. It's obviously a bad time for Cavalli to be hit with a suspension coming off his best game of the year. The former 22nd overall pick in 2020 out of the University of Oklahoma has gone 5-4 this year with a 3.69 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings across a career-high 18 starts in his first full season in the majors.
Source: WEEI - Rob Bradford
Source: WEEI - Rob Bradford