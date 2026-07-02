Tari Eason Re-Signs With Rockets on Five-Year Deal
Tari Eason is staying in Houston, agreeing to a five-year, $81.5 million deal to return to the Rockets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The pact is fully guaranteed and carries a fifth-year player option, rewarding one of the league's premier per-minute defenders. Eason posted 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes across 60 games, ranking 14th in the NBA in steal percentage while adding a career-high 93 threes at 35.8 percent. When healthy, he's a nine-category gem, elite in steals, blocks, and offensive rebounds, the kind of glue piece who returned sixth-round value on a per-game basis. Two things cap the fantasy ceiling: a left leg surgery history that has limited him to 139 games over three seasons and a usage crunch on a loaded roster now fronted by Kevin Durant and a rising Amen Thompson. Draft him for the defensive counting stats, but bake in the health and minutes risk.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania