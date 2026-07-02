Kris Bubic Receives Injection, Shut Down 7-10 Days
Kris Bubic (elbow) received a cortisone injection on Thursday and will be shut down for the next seven to 10 days, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Bubic's timeline for a return from the 60-day injured list is still to be determined, and the Royals will see how he feels when he starts to ramp up. KC initially placed the 28-year-old southpaw on the IL on May 18 with soreness in his left elbow, but then he suffered from left-shoulder soreness after starting a minor-league rehab assignment. The Royals moved him to the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Bubic still has a ways to go before potentially returning to the big-league roster, and in a best-case scenario, he probably won't be back until August, if at all, in the second half. The Royals really need him back, though, after losing fellow left-hander Cole Ragans (elbow) for the rest of the 2026 season due to UCL surgery. Bubic was a first-time All-Star in 2025 and was 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA (3.72 FIP) and 1.23 WHIP with 51 strikeouts and 26 walks in 50 1/3 frames across nine starts.
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers