Carlos Lagrange Lands on Minor-League Injured List With Shoulder Injury
Carlos Lagrange (shoulder) has landed on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a shoulder injury, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The Yankees will know more about the extent of Lagrange's shoulder injury once he undergoes an MRI exam. It's a setback for a pitching prospect who was expected to join the Yankees' major-league bullpen soon. The team's No. 4 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, last pitched for the RailRiders on June 28, when he allowed five earned runs on four hits while walking two in two-thirds of an inning. The 23-year-old flamethrower started his transition from starting pitcher to reliever in early June, with the Yankees hoping he'd join the major-league roster at some point in July. Lagrange's fastballs have been clocked at 103 mph, and he first turned heads when he struck out Aaron Judge with a 102.6 mph fastball in spring training. The 6-foot-7, 248-pounder should still make his MLB debut in 2027, but it's a bit more unclear when that might be now. Lagrange is currently rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues and figures to be a high-leverage reliever in the majors sooner rather than later.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner