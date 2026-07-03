Is Karson Milbrandt the Next Top Pitching Prospect to Debut?
Karson Milbrandt has quickly begun to climb the stash rankings and has seen his fantasy value soar over the past month. Despite beginning the 2026 campaign at the Double-A level, Milbrandt is now not only one stop away from the big leagues but also has a clear path to contribute in the Marlins' starting rotation for the majority of the second half. With Double-A, Milbrandt posted a sharp 1.34 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 70:17 K:BB across 47 innings of work, which prompted an early promotion to Triple-A. With Jacksonville, Milbrandt has continued to perform well, posting a 2.33 ERA over his first four starts. With both Thomas White and Robby Snelling shut down for the season, Milbrandt is the next man up in the pitching system and could easily find a role in the back half of the starting rotation later in the second half. He is solidifying himself as a top stash target in 12+ team leagues ahead of Week 15.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com