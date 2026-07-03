Marlins Prospect Aiva Arquette to Miss Six Weeks With Thumb Injury

Jul 3, 2026, 10:35 AM ET

Miami Marlins shortstop prospect Aiva Arquette, ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, will miss around six weeks due to a left-thumb injury, sources told Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Arquette, the No. 42 overall prospect in baseball, was placed on the seven-day minor-league injured list on Tuesday at Double-A Pensacola. So far early in his professional career, the 22-year-old former seventh overall pick in 2025 out of Oregon State University has been injury-prone, as he didn't make his debut this season until April 28 due to offseason core-muscle surgery, and then he dealt with soreness in his right wrist a few days later with High-A Beloit. In 41 games between Beloit and Pensacola, Arquette has slashed .240/.297/.462 with nine home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 36 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. His slash numbers have dipped since joining Pensacola, but he has seven home runs, so his power hasn't disappeared. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has impressive bat speed and natural raw power because of his size, but his estimated time of arrival in the big leagues is 2028.