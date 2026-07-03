Grant Taylor Blows Third Save for White Sox, Should Managers Consider Dropping?
Grant Taylor took the loss on Thursday and blew the save against the Cleveland Guardians after he allowed one hit, two earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings pitched. Taylor isn't making his case for earning the ninth-inning work for the White Sox, even after Seranthony Domínguez has been struggling himself, blowing back-to-back saves and has a 4.30 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. The White Sox are clearly trying to give Taylor the job, but he continues to stumble in his opportunities, as he now has two saves in five opportunities. On the surface, Taylor has been much more efficient than Dominguez, evidenced by his 3.02 ERA and 1.12 WHIP and 34.8 percent strikeout rate, but the White Sox did sign Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract to be their closer, but at the end of the day, the White Sox are leading the AL Central (45-41) as of Friday, and don't have time to prioritize who they paid, rather who is performing. For the time being, this situation will likely remain a committee approach, but if Taylor can capitalize on a handful of his upcoming opportunities, he could easily run away with the job. Taylor is the one to roster out of these two closer options, so fantasy managers struggling to find a second or third closer may want to hold on for a little longer.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com