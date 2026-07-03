Carter Jensen Goes Deep Again on Thursday, Priority Add Off the Waiver Wire?
Carter Jensen has been excellent at the plate of late for the Royals, hitting .310 with two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored over the past seven days. On the season, he has improved his slash line up to .251/.314/.452 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored, 17 doubles, and one stolen base. Carter struggled out of the gates to start the season, but is now nearing 15 home runs leading up to the All-Star break, and has the chance at a 30-home-run pace and 100 RBI if he continues to swing well. The Royals lineup continues to struggle with injuries, but Jensen has been seeing consistent playing time and has become a must-roster and must-start player in two-catcher formats. In one-catcher formats, he is still struggling in some key areas, such as his strikeout rate being way up this year compared to 2025 (26.9 percent compared to 17.4 percent) and his walk rate being down (13 percent to 8.7 percent). All that said, he is still impacting the ball fairly well and has the upside to get hot, as we saw in June, when he hit .290 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and 18 runs scored. If available, fantasy managers should roster him.
Source: Baseball Savant
Source: Baseball Savant