Does Carson Benge Have Five-Category Upside Moving Forward?
Carson Benge is putting together an excellent rookie campaign for the Mets, slashing .259/.318/.402 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases through 343 plate appearances. On Wednesday against the Blue Jays, he launched his 10th home run of the season and is showcasing excellent power after hitting 15 home runs in the Minors in 2025 (519 plate appearances). His underlying data support his surface-level breakouts and suggest a potential positive regression, as evidenced by his .286 xBA, .346 xwOBA, and .451 xSLG. All of his surface stats are showing worse than that, which should only bode well for Benge in the second half. Fantasy managers should view Benge as a must-start player in five outfielder leagues, as he has been a solid contributor to stolen bases, power, run production, and batting average.
Source: Baseball Savant
Source: Baseball Savant