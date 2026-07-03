Javonte Green Returns to Pistons on One-Year, $3.95 Million Deal
Javonte Green has agreed to a one-year, $3.95 million deal to return to the Detroit Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The 32-year-old is a glue guy: he suited up for all 82 games last season as one of Detroit's most trusted perimeter defenders, chipping in 6.9 points in 17.6 minutes while shooting 38.1 percent from three. That defensive motor and iron-man availability matter to a Pistons team built around Cade Cunningham, but they don't add up to a fantasy box score at this usage. Here's the only angle worth filing away: in deep formats, if an injury pushes him into the starting lineup as it did last season, his steals and blocks can carry a short-term stream. Short of that, he stays on the wire.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania