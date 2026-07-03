Lakers Explore Jonathan Kuminga as Free-Agent Wing Target
Jonathan Kuminga, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Stein also reports that Cleveland and Milwaukee have expressed interest, while a return to Atlanta has not been ruled out. Kuminga became an unrestricted free agent after the Hawks declined his team option, and he averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season. The Lakers need athletic wing depth and perimeter defense, but their financial constraints make this far from simple. Kuminga's fantasy value would depend heavily on his landing spot, with Los Angeles offering defensive minutes but not necessarily a high-usage role.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein