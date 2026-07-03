Knicks Fail to Pry Yves Missi From Pelicans
Yves Missi remains unavailable in trade talks after the New York Knicks made multiple rejected offers, according to Chris Haynes. New York is searching for center help after Mitchell Robinson agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the Boston Celtics, but New Orleans views Missi as a vital core piece. The 22-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 19.7 minutes last season. Staying put keeps Missi's path tied to the Pelicans' frontcourt, where his blocks and offensive boards are more useful than his scoring. He still needs steadier minutes to be more than a specialist.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes