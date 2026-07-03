Timberwolves Bring Back Enrique Freeman on a Two-Way Deal
Enrique Freeman on a two-way contract for a second season, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports. The 25-year-old Akron product is a defense-first, rebounding big, but his usage tells the story: he appeared in just four games for Minnesota last season while spending the bulk of the year in the G League, where he averaged 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 39 games with the Iowa Wolves. That gap is the whole picture for fantasy. Freeman sits behind an established frontcourt anchored by Rudy Gobert on a roster built to contend, so there's no rotation runway waiting for him. The only path to relevance is an injury-driven opening up front. Short of that, he's a development piece, not a fantasy consideration.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto