Alex Karaban Leaves Kings Practice After Rolling Ankle
Alex Karaban rolled his ankle near the end of practice and did not return, according to Brenden Nunes. There is no update yet on the severity or his availability, leaving his summer-league status up in the air. The No. 29 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists at UConn while shooting 37.4 percent from three. Karaban's fantasy appeal is tied to shooting and low-mistake minutes, but any missed development time would make his already narrow rookie-year path harder to trust.
Source: Brenden Nunes
Source: Brenden Nunes