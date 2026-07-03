Rui Hachimura Draws Pitches From Timberwolves and Warriors
Rui Hachimura, the top name left on the board, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports. Hachimura is all but gone from Los Angeles after the Lakers exhausted their cap space on other moves, and the 28-year-old is coming off a scorching close to the season. He averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds on 51.4 percent shooting across 68 regular-season games, then poured in 17.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while hitting 56.9 percent from three over 10 playoff games. The fantasy read hinges on which suitor wins, and the two fits are not equal. Minnesota, which cleared frontcourt minutes by dealing Julius Randle to Brooklyn and moving Naz Reid in the LaMelo Ball trade, could hand him a starting role as the third scorer behind Anthony Edwards and Ball. Golden State's motion offense would use him as a complementary spacer next to Stephen Curry, a lower-usage role. For fantasy purposes, root for the Minnesota outcome.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer