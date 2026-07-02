George Lombard Jr. a Must-Stash Prospect Despite Injury?
George Lombard Jr. (fingers) is the team's top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and he could push for a big-league promotion in 2026. The 21-year-old landed on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with two sprained fingers on his left hand in the middle of June, but even though he's currently injured, fantasy managers in deeper leagues may want to consider stashing him now. In 20 games with Double-A Somerset before his promotion, Lombard hit .312 (24-for-77) with four home runs, 10 RBI, 18 runs scored, and four stolen bases. In 42 games with the RailRiders after his promotion, he's slashed .231/.381/.385 with a .765 OPS, four home runs, 15 RBI, 30 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across 197 plate appearances. It's unclear exactly how much longer he'll be out at Triple-A, but Lombard's above-average raw power and speed from the right side make him a very intriguing prospect to stash. He's the clear shortstop of the future in the Bronx and has 25-25 potential. Lombard is rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference