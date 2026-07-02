Nolan Schanuel Gaining Waiver Traction as he Heats Up
Nolan Schanuel has limited power at the first base position, but he has become attractive off the waiver wire in deeper fantasy leagues with improved production at the plate since he returned from the injured list in early June. In 20 games since rejoining the Halos on June 6, Schanuel has gone 17-for-65 (.262) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, and 11 runs scored across 78 plate appearances. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger came into Thursday's game against the division-rival Seattle Mariners with 14 hits in his last 47 at-bats (.298) with two homers in his last 12 games since June 16. Overall, the former 11th overall pick in 2023 out of Florida Atlantic University has a pretty uninspiring .262/.332/.387 slash line, .719 OPS, six home runs, 31 RBI, and 29 runs scored across his 256 at-bats. Schanuel makes decent contact at the plate, but a .373 xSLG just doesn't really move the needle in terms of power. Fantasy managers can ride his recent hot streak, but if you're looking for game-changing power off the waiver wire, you've come to the wrong place.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference