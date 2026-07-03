Roki Sasaki Stumbles Again on Thursday, Time to Cut Ties?
Roki Sasaki stumbled for the second straight start on Thursday and the third of his last four starts. Against the Padres on Thursday, he went three innings, allowed seven hits, six earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts in a no-decision. He allowed three home runs and multiple extra-base hits. He was pulled after throwing 88 pitches and only generated 7 whiffs and a 17 percent called strikes and whiffs (CSW). Over his past three starts, he has allowed 19 earned runs, and he has seen his season ERA bloom to 5.40 with a 1.40 WHIP and a 22.8 percent strikeout rate. While his fastball velocity remains elite (97.5 mph), his control and command continue to weigh him down, and every time he takes his turn in the rotation, it's a high-risk, high-reward option. In most formats, Sasaki can be dropped. The only leagues that fantasy managers should hold on to are deep 15-league formats or points leagues.
Source: Baseball Savant
Source: Baseball Savant