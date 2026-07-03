Rangers Promote Pitching Prospect Ben Peoples to Majors
Ben Peoples to the big-league club after dominating in Triple-A with a 2.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 10.75 K/9 in 29 appearances (37 2/3 innings pitched). In a corresponding move, the Rangers have sent down Winston Santos to Triple-A, and left-handed pitcher Jorgan Montgomery was transferred from Frisco Double-A to Round Rock Triple-A. Peoples is a former 22nd-round pick in 2019 and was acquired by the Rangers via trade with the White Sox. Peoples figures to take on a relief role for the Rangers, which doesn't necessarily mean he will be a strong, valuable fantasy asset out of the gate, but he does have four saves this season and could be someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats or leagues that prioritize saves and holds. The Rangers currently have Jacob Latz closing out games, and he has been highly effective with a 1.71 ERA and 18 saves.
Source: Texas Rangers
Source: Texas Rangers