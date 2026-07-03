Randy Vasquez Injures Ankle, Faints on Thursday
Craig Stammen said that right-hander Randy Vasquez (ankle) was on his way to get an X-ray for his injured ankle after his outing in Thursday's series opener against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers when he fainted, according to AJ Cassavell. Vasquez was stable and conscious but was taken to the emergency room as a precaution and is having tests done. The 27-year-old made it through just three innings at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night and allowed four earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out none in a no-decision. A line drive off the bat of shortstop Mookie Betts did the damage to his ankle in the first inning, and he lasted just two more frames before being pulled. It's unclear what Vasquez's X-ray results showed, but at the very least, he seems likely to miss his final appearance before the All-Star break, and he could very well land on the injured list. After his abbreviated outing on Thursday, Vasquez is now 6-6 on the year with a 4.71 ERA (4.92 FIP) and 1.50 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 27 walks in 84 innings across his 17 appearances (16 starts) in his third year with the Friars.
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell