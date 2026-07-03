Joshua Baez Extends Home Run Barrage on Thursday, Remains a Must-Stash Prospect
Joshua Baez continued to showcase his high-end power at Triple-A with another multi-home run effort on Thursday. Facing Charlotte, the team's top outfield prospect went deep twice and tallied three total hits with an additional stolen base. Since June 9 (his last 19 games of action), the No. 65-ranked prospect in the sport per MLB.com has gone deep an impressive 11 times while carrying a .240/.286/.707 slash line. On the season, Baez has posted a .267/.333/.617 line with 28 home runs and 14 stolen bases. While the outfielder does have some high swing-and-miss tendencies in his profile, his power and speed combination make him a must-stash prospect. Given his current power binge, Baez should be in strong contention to join the Cardinals shortly after the All-Star break.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com