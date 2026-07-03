Zac Veen Climbing Stash Rankings Following Impressive June
Zac Veen turned in a stellar showing over the past month at Triple-A Albuquerque and is now firmly on the stash radar ahead of Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season. Over 24 games in June, the former ninth overall selection from the 2020 MLB Draft posted a stellar .366/.385/.782 line with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and three stolen bases. Over this 24-game stretch, Veen only went hitless in one of them. Overall, the young outfielder has produced at a high level with the top club of the minor leagues, carrying a sharp .317/.397/.577 line with .974 OPS, 22 doubles, 14 home runs, and 14 stolen bases. Even though Veen stumbled in his first taste of the majors, the 24-year-old could carry five-category potential once he returns to Colorado for his second stint, making him a prime stash target in five-outfielder leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com