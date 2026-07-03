Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
Source: Minnesota Wild PR
Jul 3, 2026, 10:27 AM ETThe Minnesota Wild have signed right wing Maxim Shabanov to a one-year, $1.6 million contract. He was available as a free agent after completing a one-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders. Shabanov, who was a scoring machine in the KHL, struggled to make an impact during his first NHL campaign. In 44 outings, he scored just five goals and had 18 points. Shabanov will probably get better opportunities to make an impact with the Wild, but he's still a risky bet for fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
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