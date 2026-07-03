Harry Ford Entering Stash Territory Amid Triple-A Improvements?
Harry Ford is entering stash territory amid solid performances at the Triple-A level. Ford joined the Nationals in a trade in the offseason (from the Seattle Mariners), but has spent the entire first half in the minor leagues. Over his first 30 games of the Rochester campaign, Ford held a .191/.318/.255 line with four doubles, one home run, and a 36:19 K:BB. However, over his last 22 contests, the young backstop has begun to make significant strides. During this noted stretch, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the system has held a .263/.417/.421 line with a .838 OPS. Even though the team's current No. 1 backstop, Keibert Ruiz, has held a .285 AVG with a .791 OPS, Ford's progress could push him back to the major leagues in the coming weeks. For now, managers in deeper two-catcher leagues should continue to closely monitor Ford's progression at Triple-A.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com