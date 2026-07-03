Willson Contreras Appealing his Seven-Game Suspension
Willson Contreras is appealing the seven-game suspension that Major League Baseball handed down on Thursday, according to a source. Until the league hears Contreras' appeal, he will be allowed to play, so fantasy managers should expect him to be in the team's starting lineup for Friday's series opener in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels and left-hander Reid Detmers. The league gave Contreras a suspension for his role in a benches-clearing incident last Sunday against the Washington Nationals in the series finale. The 34-year-old veteran Venezuelan has been great for fantasy managers this year in his first season with Boston, as he will take a .283/.377/.529 slash line with 18 homers, 53 RBI, 42 runs scored, and two stolen bases into Friday's game against the Angels. Contreras has been hot of late, too, going 10-for-34 (.294) with two homers, three doubles, nine RBI, six runs, and a stolen base in his last 10 games. Keep him in your starting lineups to start the holiday weekend.
Source: The Athletic - Evan Drellich
Source: The Athletic - Evan Drellich