Charlie Condon Extending Power Surge at Triple-A, On the Doorstep of a Call-Up?
Charlie Condon has put together a dominant stretch at the plate and is quickly approaching his MLB debut. Since May 30 (his last 27 games of action), the former Georgia standout has launched 14 long balls while posting a stellar .376/.488/.941 line with a 1.428 OPS. Prior to this impressive stretch at the dish, the slugger posted a much lower .250/.380/.426 line over his first 46 games of action at the Triple-A level. Currently, the Rockies do not have a clear path for at-bats for Condon, with Mickey Moniak recently returning from the injured list and prospect Cole Carrigg earning the call. However, given Condon's current performance at the dish, a Rockies team that is in the midst of a rebuild could look to give their top hitting prospect a long look in the majors. Entering the All-Star break, Condon possesses elite stash upside among hitting prospects.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com