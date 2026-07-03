Sam Antonacci a Must-Add, Multi-Category Contributor
Sam Antonacci has made an immediate impact in fantasy baseball in his first year in the big leagues in multiple categories, and he should be rostered in more than 53% of Yahoo leagues. Through his first 67 games and 271 plate appearances, Antonacci is slashing .299/.394/.433 with an .827 OPS, five home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 24 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 45 runs scored for Chicago. The 23-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2024 out of Coastal Carolina University is one of many reasons the Pale Hose have had a huge turnaround in 2026. Since the start of June, Antonacci has been heating up, too, going 31-for-93 (.333) with four home runs, seven doubles, 11 RBI, 22 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 25 games across 109 plate appearances. His underlying metrics support his strong start in his first year in the big leagues, too, as he currently has an xBA of .301 and an xwOBA of .372 (wOBA of .370). Antonacci can help make your fantasy team better in a variety of ways, and he's eligible at second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com