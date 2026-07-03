Gage Jump Still Waiver-Wire Worthy After Recent Poor Outing
Gage Jump has proven himself to be pretty effective in his first seven major-league starts, going 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA (2.66 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 40 strikeouts and 10 walks in 40 innings pitched. The 23-year-old former second-round selection in 2024 out of Louisiana State University hit a road bump in his most recent outing, though, giving up a season-high five earned runs on 11 hits (two homers) while walking none and striking out five on June 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It broke a string of two straight scoreless appearances against the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants in which he struck out 16 and walked only four. We'll give Jump a pass against the back-to-back World Series champions in what was just his seventh major-league start. The A's No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has plenty of upside with a 25% strikeout rate and 6.3% walk rate, although he'll be much riskier as a fantasy streamer at home at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. In four starts in Sacramento, Jump has a 4.98 ERA with 26 hits allowed, compared to a 0.49 ERA in two road starts so far.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference