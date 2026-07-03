Tanner Scott a Prime Source of Saves Off the Waiver Wire
Tanner Scott just isn't gaining much traction in fantasy baseball leagues in 2026, even though he leads the team in saves with Edwin Diaz (elbow) on the injured list for the foreseeable future. It's probably because of Scott's disastrous first season in L.A. in 2025, in which he lost the closer's gig and finished with a 4.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 60:18 K:BB despite saving a career-high 23 games in 57 regular-season innings pitched. The 31-year-old southpaw has turned things around in 2026 in his second year with the Dodgers, posting a 2.08 ERA (2.54 FIP), 0.72 WHIP, 11 saves, 42 strikeouts, and only three walks in 34 2/3 innings pitched. It's a modest number of saves for the first-place Dodgers, but Scott's other numbers suggest that he should be rostered in more than 53% of Yahoo leagues. Since last allowing a run on June 11 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Scott has been lights-out in his last seven appearances, throwing seven shutout innings with no walks, 10 strikeouts, five saves, and a hold. Manager Dave Roberts does deploy Scott in some non-traditional save situations earlier in the game, but that shouldn't deter fantasy managers from chasing him until Diaz returns later in the second half.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference