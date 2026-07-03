Trent Grisham is Officially Activated off Injured List
Trent Grisham (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day Injured List on Friday. As expected, Grisham has been activated ahead of the series opener versus the Minnesota Twins. Grisham has been sidelined since June 12 due to a right hamstring strain. Before going down, Grisham was swinging a hot bat to begin the month of June, but we'll see if that can carry over into July. Overall, this season, Grisham is slashing .232/.341/.406 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, and six steals in 57 games. He does offer some upside as a power bat, but is more worth a look in mixed leagues against right-handed pitching.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees