Byron Buxton to Miss Fourth Straight Game
Byron Buxton (hip) remains out of the starting lineup ahead of Friday's game against the New York Yankees. This marks the fourth straight game that Buxton has missed due to a hip impingement issue. The Twins had an off day on Thursday and were hopeful Buxton could return here, but he'll remain out at least one more game. For now, Buxton should be considered day-to-day, but he could end up on the Injured List if he doesn't improve at all during the weekend. Ryan Kreidler will cover center field and bat seventh against right-hander Gerrit Cole on Friday.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com