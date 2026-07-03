Ryan Jeffers Starting a Rehab Assignment on Friday
Ryan Jeffers (hand) is starting a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Jeffers will serve as the Saints' designated hitter on Friday, roughly six weeks after having surgery for a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. It's unclear how long Jeffers will be on his rehab assignment, but barring a setback, he should have a shot to rejoin the Twins as their primary catcher before the All-Star break from July 13-16. Fantasy managers seeking an upgrade at catcher will want to consider stashing Jeffers now, too, after he was slashing .295/.408/.541 with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 148 plate appearances across 37 games before fracturing his hand. Veteran Victor Caratini has been seeing most of the starts behind the dish for the Twins with Jeffers out, with Alex Jackson serving as the No. 2. Jeffers is currently rostered in only 28% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman