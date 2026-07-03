Deandre Ayton Dealt to Washington
Deandre Ayton was traded to the Washington Wizards on Friday, according to Shams Charania. Ayton will head to Washington in exchange for Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks. The Lakers recently acquired Walker Kessler to be the starting center, so Ayton became movable. The big man recently picked up his player option for $8 million for the upcoming 2026-2027 season. This past season, Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 27.2 minutes per game in 72 contests with the Lakers. The expectation is that Ayton is going to be the primary backup to Alexandre Sarr in Washington. This move to Washington will likely decrease his fantasy value unless Sarr or Anthony Davis suffers an injury.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania