Dorian Finney-Smith Moved to Charlotte
Dorian Finney-Smith was traded to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. According to Shams Charania, Finney-Smith will go to Charlotte in exchange for three second-round picks. The veteran forward still has three years left on his deal, with the final year being a $13.3 million player option. The Rockets wanted to create cap space, which moving off Finney-Smith's contract certainly does for Houston. The veteran forward had a down year last season, but is normally a viable two-way player. His fantasy value will be dependent on where he shakes out in the rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania