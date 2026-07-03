Rayan Rupert Signs Two-Way Deal With 76ers
Rayan Rupert to a two-way contract on Friday, according to Shams Charania. The Sixers continue to add depth with Rupert being the newest addition to the roster. He's a former second-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2023. He spent the first two years of his career in Portland before splitting time between the Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies this past season. He averaged 5.2 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 64 games last season. This is mainly a depth move that is unlikely to impact fantasy basketball.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania