A.J. Ewing Deserves a Look While Swinging Hot Bat
A.J. Ewing has been nearly impossible to keep off the basepaths recently. Over the last two weeks, Ewing has been slashing .317/.404/.512 with two home runs and eight RBI. So far this season, Ewing has a .352 OBP with four long balls, 19 RBI, and eight steals. He's capable of doing just about everything on the field, which makes him a favorable option for category leagues. He probably hasn't wandered into must-have territory yet, but is someone worth at least looking at in deep leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference