Willy Adames Recovers From Back Injury, in Action on Friday
Willy Adames (back) is starting at the 6 and is hitting sixth for Friday's series opener in Denver against the division-rival Colorado Rockies and right-hander Ryan Feltner at Coors Field, per MLB.com. Adames will return to kick off the holiday weekend and will be trying to extend his modest hitting streak to five games after sitting out the last three games with lower-back spasms. The 30-year-old Dominican infielder has been a drain in batting average and on-base percentage, but he still has high-end power from the shortstop position with 14 long balls in his 321 at-bats in 2026. Adames really struggled at the plate in June, going 17-for-86 (.198) with six home runs, three doubles, nine RBI, 12 runs scored, seven walks, and 26 strikeouts across 23 games and 93 plate appearances. He'll have to turn things around against Feltner to extend his hitting streak, as he's batting .071 with a .204 OPS in 14 career at-bats against Feltner. With Adames back in action, utility man Casey Schmitt will start at third base and bat second on Friday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com