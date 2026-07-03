Caleb Love Lands Two-Way Contract With 76ers
Caleb Love to a two-way contract on Friday, according to Shams Charania. Love joined the Portland Trail Blazers this past season as an undrafted free agent. Across 49 games, Love averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds across 20.7 minutes per game. There's potential here for Love to turn into a decent scoring option, but the Sixers might not be the best landing spot. The team already has plenty of guards, so Love is unlikely to play consistent minutes unless the team suffers multiple injuries. The 24-year-old is a solid depth piece, but he's unlikely to be a viable fantasy option.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania