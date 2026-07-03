Carlos Rodon has Heavy Inflammation in his Elbow
Carlos Rodon (elbow) said that he doesn't have any damage to his UCL, but he's dealing with heavy inflammation in his elbow, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Rodon is hoping that he doesn't need a long recovery process. The Yankees placed the 33-year-old veteran on the 15-day injured list on Friday, which means he won't pitch again before the All-Star break. However, barring a setback once he resumes throwing, Rodon could have a shot to rejoin the team's starting rotation for the start of the second half later this month. In his 12th year in the big leagues (fourth with the Yankees), Rodon has gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA (3.46 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings pitched across nine starts. He got a late start to 2026 after having surgery last October to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. Durability is obviously a concern with the veteran southpaw moving forward, but fantasy managers should keep him stashed in an IL spot for the second half of 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner