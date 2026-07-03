Jordan Miller Inks Three-Year Deal with Clippers
Jordan Miller has signed a new deal with the organization on Friday. According to Shams Charania, Miller has inked a three-year, $15.3 million deal with the Clippers. Miller joined the free agent pool as a restricted free agent, but has ultimately decided to return to Los Angeles. He took on a bigger role this past season and has impressed enough to earn himself a new three-year deal. He averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per game in 60 contests this past season. The departure of Kawhi Leonard figures to open up a larger role for Miller in the rotation. The Clippers also drafted Keaton Wagler and acquired Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick in the Leonard trade. There are a few new faces in Los Angeles, so we'll see how the team decides to shake out the rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania