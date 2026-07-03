Randy Vasquez Goes on Injured List With Ankle Bruise
Randy Vasquez (ankle) was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a bruised right ankle, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Right-handed reliever Alek Jacob was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move. Vasquez took a line drive off his right ankle in the first inning of his start on Thursday night against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers and was pulled after just three innings. He then fainted on his way to get X-rays and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Even though X-rays came back negative and he was released from the hospital on Friday, he will miss the next two weeks and won't be a candidate to rejoin San Diego's starting rotation until after the All-Star break in mid-July. The 27-year-old allowed four earned runs in just three innings on Thursday night and has surrendered 24 runs (20 earned) on 37 hits (five homers) while walking nine and striking out 10 in 18 2/3 innings in his last five starts. Fantasy managers in mixed leagues shouldn't be holding Vasquez while he recovers.
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Kevin Acee
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Kevin Acee