Trevor Rogers Must be Rostered During Hot Stretch
Trevor Rogers has found his groove on the mound as of late. Over the last 24.2 innings, Rogers has only allowed three earned runs. He has struggled at times with his command, but continues to be nearly impossible to score on. On Friday, Rogers continued his success with five scoreless innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds. The southpaw struck out four batters and allowed two hits in the win. His overall numbers on the season aren't great, but Rogers has been throwing the ball extremely well lately. Who knows how long it'll last, but fantasy managers should take advantage of it and scoop him up in all fantasy formats.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference