Will Smith Resumes Hitting, Throwing
Will Smith (neck) hit in the batting cage on Thursday and has also resumed throwing, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Smith, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 11 with inflammation in his neck, is making progress, but he's not expected to return before the All-Star break from July 13-16. It's been a frustrating situation for fantasy managers, as the Dodgers initially believed in early June that Smith wasn't going to even land on the IL at all. The 31-year-old veteran three-time All-Star required a cortisone injection as well, but it didn't really seem to do the trick. Before tweaking his neck, Smith had delivered a disappointing .249/.338/.382 slash line with a .720 OPS, six homers, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 52 games across 201 plate appearances. He still deserves to be rostered in most fantasy baseball leagues while he heals as L.A.'s starting catcher when he's healthy. Dalton Rushing remains a short-term option in two-catcher leagues with Smith out of commission.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris