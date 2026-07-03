Brenton Doyle Returns to Rehab Assignment After Groin Injury
Brenton Doyle (groin, oblique) missed several days during his minor-league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes due to tightness in his left groin, but he was expected to be back in the lineup on Friday night, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. The 28-year-old power/speed threat initially was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Rockies in late May with a left-oblique contusion. Now that he's back in action on the farm, Doyle could be reinstated from the IL and rejoin the big-league roster at some point next week before the All-Star break. Doyle broke out in 2024 in his second full season in the majors with 23 home runs, 72 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and a .260/.317/.446 slash line in 149 games, but he has struggled to get anywhere near that level ever since. Through 43 games (122 plate appearances) this year before landing on the IL, Doyle was hitting just .207 (23-for-111) with a homer, four RBI, nine steals, and a 32.8% strikeout rate. With regular playing time no longer guaranteed, Doyle is rostered in only 31% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding