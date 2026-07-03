Andre Drummond Signs One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal With Knicks
Andre Drummond has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal to sign with the New York Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The defending champions needed a backup center after Mitchell Robinson bolted for Boston, and they landed a proven one on the cheap. Drummond, a 14-year veteran and four-time rebounding champion, remains one of the league's best per-minute rebounders, averaging 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in just 19.5 minutes across 63 games last season while adding a surprising 35.6 percent stroke from three. Behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Drummond carries little standalone fantasy value. His appeal is as a handcuff: few backups turn into an instant double-double the way he does the moment the starter sits. Stash him in deeper formats and keep him at the top of your pickup list if New York's center spot ever opens up.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania