Carlos Lagrange has Sprained Shoulder, Won't Throw for Six Weeks
Carlos Lagrange (shoulder) has been diagnosed with a capsular sprain of his right shoulder, and he'll be shut down from throwing for six weeks, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. It's a real bummer for the Yankees and fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues who have been stashing the hard-throwing 6-foot-7, 248-pounder, as he was seemingly on the verge of joining the Yankees' major-league roster to bolster their bullpen in July. He was placed on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and with an extended absence coming, it's now fair to wonder if he'll get called up to the majors at all in 2027. The team's No. 4 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, was recently moved from a starting role to a relief one. Lagrange has gone 1-4 with the RailRiders with a 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 83:33 K:BB in 63 1/3 innings across 18 outings (11 starts). Fantasy managers in mixed redraft formats can probably hold off on stashing Lagrange now due to his uncertain timetable. He's rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner