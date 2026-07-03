Emilio Pagan Needs to be Rostered After Returning From Injury
Emilio Pagan was recently activated from the Injured List after missing time due to a hamstring strain. Pagan returned at the end of June after being sidelined since early May. The right-hander had a slow start to the season, but figures to reclaim his role as the primary closer. He currently owns a 6.28 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and six saves in nine attempts across 16 appearances this season. Those aren't pretty numbers to look at, but Pagan has shown he's capable of holding down the closer role. He registered 32 saves with a 2.88 ERA across 70 appearances last season. The Reds don't have much competition at the backend of the bullpen, so Pagan figures to reclaim the full-time role. Fantasy managers looking for bullpen help should add Pagan if he's available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference